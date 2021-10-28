Will Dolphins owner influence Deshaun Watson trade?

The Miami Dolphins are clearly interested in a potential Deshaun Watson trade. The question is whether a deal can be completed prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. It’s fair to wonder if team owner Stephen Ross will try to nudge things in that direction.

A report prior to the season claimed Ross “really wants” Watson. The Dolphins pushed back at that narrative, but it has not gone away. According to Jordan Schultz, Ross has been a “strong advocate” in his team making a play for Watson.

It’s my understanding that #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been a strong advocate in trading for Deshaun Watson. Given the complexity of Watson’s legal issues and the 11-2 deadline though, actually forecasting a trade is murky. HC Brian Flores says “Tua is our quarterback.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2021

Ross may want Watson, but there’s a difference between a team owner wanting something and pushing for it. Peter King of NBC Sports said in his weekly column on Monday that he has been told Ross is “not pushing his football people to deal for Watson right now.”

It would make sense for Ross to be intrigued by the idea of adding Watson. The Houston Texans star would give the Dolphins a much better chance to win now than Tua Tagovailoa. The question, of course, is if Watson will remain eligible to play.

Watson is facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women. He is still under criminal investigation, but he has not been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List or suspended. That seems unlikely to change in the short-term even if the Texans trade him.

Watson has a full no-trade clause, and there has been talk that he will only waive it for the Dolphins. He has reportedly rebuffed at least one team that is interested in him.