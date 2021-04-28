Dolphins prefer Jaylen Waddle to Ja’Marr Chase at No. 6 in draft?

The Miami Dolphins are an intriguing team in this year’s NFL Draft. They originally held the No. 3 overall pick (via Houston), dropped down to No. 12, and have since traded back up to No. 6.

Miami went 10-6 last season and seems to be on the right track as a franchise, though they could use some offensive weapons. Many believe they will go wide receiver at No. 6. The question is: whom will they pick?

Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle are regarded as two of the top prospects. In a mock draft posted by Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio shared that he has heard the Dolphins favor Waddle over Chase.

“I’ve heard for weeks that the Dolphins would take Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle over Chase, if both are available at No. 6,” Florio wrote.

Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in a spectacular 2019 season for LSU. He did not play last season.

Waddle is a speedster who is dynamic on kick returns in addition to his work as a receiver at Alabama. Waddle had 28 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns in six games last season. He suffered a broken ankle against Tennessee but returned for the national championship game.

Another Crimson Tide receiver is in the mix to go high in the first round as well, though he does face one concern.