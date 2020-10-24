College football world reacts to Jaylen Waddle injury

The college football world sent numerous well-wishes to Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle after he suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday.

Waddle, one of the most exciting players in the country, was ruled out for the season at halftime of Saturday’s game against Tennessee because of a season-ending broken ankle. The injury prompted an outpouring of support for the wide receiver, including from former Alabama players and even a rival.

Among the ex-Alabama players to wish Waddle well were Mack Wilson, Raekwon Davis, and Mac Hereford.

I’m missing the game rn. But prayers for Waddle. — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) October 24, 2020

For Waddle — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) October 24, 2020

Praying for you family @D1__JW — Mac Hereford (@Mac_Hereford) October 24, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor also had some words of encouragement for Waddle.

Damn bro, praying for ya. Keep ya head up! @D1__JW — Reag (@jalenreagor) October 24, 2020

Perhaps most notably, Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz put the rivalry aside to wish Waddle a speedy recovery.

Praying for my boy @D1__JW — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) October 24, 2020

Waddle suffered the injury on the opening kickoff. It’s probable that the next time we see him, it will be in the NFL.