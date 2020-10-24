 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 24, 2020

College football world reacts to Jaylen Waddle injury

October 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jaylen Waddle ankle injury

The college football world sent numerous well-wishes to Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle after he suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday.

Waddle, one of the most exciting players in the country, was ruled out for the season at halftime of Saturday’s game against Tennessee because of a season-ending broken ankle. The injury prompted an outpouring of support for the wide receiver, including from former Alabama players and even a rival.

Among the ex-Alabama players to wish Waddle well were Mack Wilson, Raekwon Davis, and Mac Hereford.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor also had some words of encouragement for Waddle.

Perhaps most notably, Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz put the rivalry aside to wish Waddle a speedy recovery.

Waddle suffered the injury on the opening kickoff. It’s probable that the next time we see him, it will be in the NFL.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus