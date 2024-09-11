Dolphins could be without 2 key players against Bills

The Miami Dolphins fought their way to an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, but they emerged from the game with a very banged up backfield.

Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane both suffered injuries during their team’s 20-17 win over the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Mostert injured his chest while Achane tweaked his ankle. Miami now has a quick turnaround with a game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Mostert will not play, while Achane is a game-time decision.

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that RB Raheem Mostert (chest) is out Thursday night vs the #Bills. As for RB De'Von Achane (ankle), he’s a game-time decision. “We’ll see.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2024

Mostert, who is 32, stunned many people by having his best season as a pro last year. He ran for 1,012 yards on 209 carries and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. Achane was also impressive with 997 total scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns, though the explosive playmaker missed time due to an injury.

Neither Mostert nor Achane was effective running the ball against Jacksonville, but Miami’s depth would certainly be tested if both are out. Jeff Wilson Jr. would likely handle the majority of carries, with rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright potentially factoring in as well. Wright was a healthy scratch in Week 1.