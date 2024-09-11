 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 11, 2024

Dolphins could be without 2 key players against Bills

September 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A Miami Dolphins helmet on the grass

Aug 22, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Miami Dolphins helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins fought their way to an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, but they emerged from the game with a very banged up backfield.

Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane both suffered injuries during their team’s 20-17 win over the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Mostert injured his chest while Achane tweaked his ankle. Miami now has a quick turnaround with a game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Mostert will not play, while Achane is a game-time decision.

Mostert, who is 32, stunned many people by having his best season as a pro last year. He ran for 1,012 yards on 209 carries and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. Achane was also impressive with 997 total scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns, though the explosive playmaker missed time due to an injury.

Neither Mostert nor Achane was effective running the ball against Jacksonville, but Miami’s depth would certainly be tested if both are out. Jeff Wilson Jr. would likely handle the majority of carries, with rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright potentially factoring in as well. Wright was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Article Tags

De'Von AchaneMiami DolphinsRaheem Mostert
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus