Former Dolphins RB announces his retirement

Former Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake announced his retirement on Friday.

The 30-year-old announced his retirement via a post shared to his Instagram account.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” Drake wrote.

“Hard to believe 8 seasons have come and gone. I’ve loved the journey – the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery (sic), the energy, all of it. I can’t say I loved everything (if you’ve ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person. Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me – wouldn’t change a thing.”

Drake was a third-round pick by the Dolphins out of Alabama in 2016. He spent three and a half seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 season. It was with the Cardinals that Drake saw the most playing time of his career.

Drake started 23 of 29 games with the Cardinals across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He had 1,598 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns over those two seasons, plus 53 catches for 308 receiving yards.

Drake scored 42 touchdowns during his NFL career, which also included time spent with the Ravens, Packers and Raiders.

Drake is best remembered for scoring on the “Miami Miracle” to beat the Patriots in 2019.