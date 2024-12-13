Dolphins make big decision on Odell Beckham Jr.’s future

Odell Beckham Jr. has had virtually no impact with the Miami Dolphins this season, and the veteran wide receiver is now free to pursue other opportunities.

Beckham was waived by the Dolphins on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the two sides made a mutual decision to part ways.

The #Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources. Beckham is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and the team is granting his release. He’ll be on waivers until Monday. pic.twitter.com/kR1eEDyA1S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2024

Beckham finishes with just 9 catches for 55 yards in 9 games for the Dolphins. He did not begin practicing with the team until October.

Beckham expressed some regret over the way he and his team handled the receiver’s offseason knee injury, though the Dolphins were fully aware of his status when they signed him. Some fans accused Beckham of misleading Miami in order to get a job, but his 1-year deal with the team carried very little risk.

The 32-year-old Beckham has not had a highly productive season since 2019, when he had 74 catches for 1,053 yards with the Cleveland Browns. Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He sat out all of 2022 due to a torn ACL.

Given his age and lengthy injury history, it is hard to imagine Beckham playing a significant role for a team going forward.