Odell Beckham fires back at Dolphins fans questioning his injury status

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the PUP list and has yet to practice with his new team since signing in May. That has some fans frustrated, and Beckham is clearly frustrated too.

On Tuesday, one Miami fan questioned whether Beckham was even injured, suggesting that the wide receiver might be “pulling off another Will Fuller.” Fuller infamously signed a $10 million deal with Miami in 2021 only to catch four passes, undergo season-ending surgery four weeks into the season, and never played in the NFL again.

Normally, a comment like this would go unnoticed, but Beckham fired back at the fan, suggesting the individual was using his name to get attention.

Just gotta realize I get more likes in click with my name in a story then without it… ppl really be bored asf…. Name who person who wants to work from 7am/7pm and not get to do the one thing they love. Plz make that make sense. Get the facts straight , mind ya biz. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 14, 2024

Another fan told Beckham that the Dolphins had been “used before” and fans just wanted clarity, but Beckham responded by saying the Dolphins know what his status is, and that is all that matters.

Oh nice! Yea I think just keep posting bs for clicks and it should definitely make the answers appear ? Anyways everybody over here kno what’s goin on( the team and ppl in this building) time will tell what and how the rest of the story goes. Thanks for ur concerns — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 14, 2024

Beckham’s deal with Miami is for one year, and it is not that costly. He clearly is not trying to use them for money. However, the lack of public information about what is keeping Beckham sidelined is leading people to draw their own conclusions, even if he and the team are playing down any issues.