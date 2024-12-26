Dolphins make big move with 2-time Super Bowl champion

The Miami Dolphins are giving Shaq Barrett an opportunity to further his NFL comeback attempt.

Barrett, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, signed with the Dolphins during the offseason but announced in July that he was retiring to spend more time with his family. He changed his mind last month, when agent Drew Rosenhaus said Barrett applied for immediate reinstatement.

The Dolphins did not activate Barrett from the reserve/retired list by the deadline that would have allowed him to play for them this season. However, they waived the 32-year-old on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Miami Dolphins are waiving former Pro-Bowl edge rusher Shaq Barrett from the Reserve Retired list today. Barrett can play again this season if he clears waivers Friday. If another team claims him, then Barrett would be ineligible to play the rest of this season. “We… pic.twitter.com/RxFEUsYzSd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2024

Rosenhaus said he is hopeful Barrett will pass through waivers, which would make the veteran a free agent. If another team were to claim Barrett, he would be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season.

Barrett went undrafted in 2014, but that has not prevented him from having a lengthy career. He joined the Denver Broncos in 2014 and played in 61 games with them from 2015-2018.

Barrett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and enjoyed immediate success with his new team. He led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he had 51 tackles and 10 sacks for the Bucs.

Barrett won Super Bowls in 2015 with Denver and 2020 with Tampa Bay.

Barrett and his wife have had four children together, but their youngest child died in an accidental drowning last year.