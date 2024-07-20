2-time Super Bowl champion announces his retirement

Former two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Shaquil Barrett has retired.

Barrett informed the Miami Dolphins that he is retiring. He also announced his retirement via a post shared on his Instagram account Saturday.

“It’s time for me to hang it up,” Barrett wrote in his note. “It’s been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I’m ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kidds and helping them realize there (sic) dreams and catch em.

“Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I’m ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. IK to some it’ll be a surprise but I’ve been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear then (sic) it is now.”

The 31-year-old Barrett went undrafted in 2014, but that did not prevent him from having a lengthy career. Barrett joined the Denver Broncos in 2014 and played in 61 games with them from 2015-2018.

Barrett signed with the Bucs in 2019 and enjoyed immediate success with his new team. Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he had 51 tackles and 10 sacks for the Bucs.

Barrett won Super Bowls in 2015 with Denver and 2020 with Tampa Bay. He had signed a 1-year deal with the Dolphins after being cut by the Bucs in February. Barrett’s career earnings are listed as $78 million.

Barrett and his wife have had four children together, but their youngest child died in an accidental drowning last year.