Dolphins star Xavien Howard facing troubling allegations in new lawsuit

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing another lawsuit.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 South Florida, Howard has been accused in a new lawsuit of making secret sex tapes and sharing them. Slater also obtained a video that allegedly shows a woman smashing Howard’s car, a Bentley, with a baseball bat during an incident earlier this year in the community where Howard lives.

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard is being accused of making secret sex videos and then sharing them, a lawsuit shows. Additionally, one woman got into his community this year and smashed his Bentley with a baseball bat. She was later arrested. pic.twitter.com/K4e8rOXyyZ — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 18, 2023

Howard’s attorney told Slater that the lawsuit is a “dead loser” and has no merit.

Howard's attorney Brad Sohn tells me: "This lawsuit is a dead loser. Period, full stop. We will be seeking dismissal on legal several deficiencies on Monday but in terms of the substance of the case there is just no merit to it.” — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 18, 2023

“This lawsuit is a dead loser. Period, full stop,” attorney Brad Sohn said. “We will be seeking dismissal on legal several deficiencies on Monday but in terms of the substance of the case there is just no merit to it.”

Howard has faced multiple lawsuits over the past several years. He was sued in October 2022 by a woman who claimed the Pro Bowl defensive back knowingly gave her an STD. That lawsuit was dropped earlier this year.

Howard was also sued in late 2022 by his former fiancée and mother of his three children. The second lawsuit stemmed from a domestic violence incident that led to Howard’s arrest in 2019.

The 30-year-old Howard signed a new 5-year, $90 million contract with the Dolphins prior to last season. He has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and four overall.