Donald Trump makes his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes’ wife very clear

President Donald Trump has made his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany very clear.

President Trump was interviewed by FOX News’ Bret Baier ahead of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, La. Baier asked the president for his pick in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Before giving his pick, President Trump talked about Mahomes and expressed his fondness for the Chiefs quarterback’s wife.

“I’ve watched this great quarterback, who has by the way a phenomenal wife. She’s a Trump fan, she’s a MAGA fan, so I happen to love her, OK? But she’s a great person. I watched her being interviewed, I said, ‘boy that’s pretty good.’ But she’s great, and he’s great,” Trump said.

Trump went on to pick the Chiefs to win, citing Mahomes’ excellent record in previous Super Bowls (3-1).

This is not Brittany’s first time receiving a shoutout from Trump. In September, Brittany defended herself from haters on social media after she supported Trump’s GOP platform for 2024. Trump responded by mentioning her via social media as well.

Though Brittany has made her support of Trump’s presidential platform known, her famous husband has generally avoided political topics. The 29-year-old quarterback is hoping to win his fourth Super Bowl in just seven seasons as a starter.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school and recently celebrated the birth of their third child.