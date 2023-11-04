D’Onta Foreman gets big fine from NFL for bizarre reason

Some of the NFL’s weekly fines sparked a lot of confusion on Saturday, with one in particular drawing significant criticism from fans.

The league fined Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman $43,709 for an instance of unnecessary roughness during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Looking at the video of the play Foreman was fined for, however, it is pretty difficult to figure out where the incident happened.

#Bears RB D’Onta Foreman has been fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness at 5:58 left in the 2nd Quarter vs the #Chargers. This is the play that happened at 5:58 in the 2nd quarter… pic.twitter.com/mBD3mKBO90 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 4, 2023

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said the league took issue with Foreman lowering his head just before making contact with the defender. That would be consistent with previous NFL discipline, as Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was in the same situation last week.

The NFL fined Bears RB D'onta Foreman $43,709 for what it deemed unnecessary roughness on this play, where he appears to lower his head just ahead of contact with the defender. pic.twitter.com/sRYxL4YQz2 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 4, 2023

No penalty was called during the game, and no one was suggesting there should have been one, either. Regardless, the NFL is very serious about contact like that, fairly or not.

Most would probably take offense to the size of the fine, which is one of the higher amounts the league can hand down. Players have received smaller fines this season for things that most would agree are much worse than this.