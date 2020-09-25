Former Patriots WR reveals huge favor Bill Belichick did for him

Bill Belichick has a reputation for being a bit prickly, but one former New England Patriots player knows the other side of him quite well.

Donte’ Stallworth ended his NFL career playing for the Patriots in 2012. After trying and failing to make the team out of training camp, he was brought back in December due to injuries. In his lone game for the team, he caught a 63-yard touchdown pass, but injured his ankle, ending his season.

Stallworth fully expected to be released with an injury settlement. Instead, Belichick told him that he would be kept on the roster to collect game checks and get credit for playing a year in the league.

The last play of @dontestallworth's 10-year NFL career was a 63-yard TD catch. Then Bill Belichick did him a solid. From Ep. 18 of the Pass It Down podcast (and it's a crazy one!), with @fatnatsilver. Link in bio. Available on all major platforms. pic.twitter.com/xhhC4tn68A — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) September 25, 2020

The move ensured Stallworth got credit for playing ten years in the league, which increases his retirement benefits.

Belichick is not known for doling out praise in public or private. It’s rare, but not unheard of. Stallworth clearly earned Belichick’s respect, and the Patriots coach did the wide receiver a big favor when he didn’t have to.