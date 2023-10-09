NBC Sports analyst rips Dak Prescott after blowout loss

Dak Prescott will face plenty of media criticism following his poor performance in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but we cannot imagine anyone ripping the Dallas Cowboys quarterback quite as bluntly as Donte Whitner.

Prescott completed just 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the Cowboys’ 42-10 loss. Whitner, a former NFL safety who now works as analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, unloaded on Prescott after the game.

“Dak Prescott sucks, period, right? They talk so much about Dak Prescott being a top-tier quarterback and franchise guy. I don’t see it,” Whitner said. “I see them trying to cover up for what he lacks, a lot of quick throws, cutting half of the field off and giving him easy throws. Other than that, he’s not a quarterback that can drop back and take advantage of a defense and really carve it up. And today we (saw) it. The 49ers defense made him look like a Tier-4 quarterback.”

The Cowboys have had a very easy schedule through the early part of the season. They dominated the New England Patriots in a 38-3 home win last week, but that win looks slightly less impressive after the Patriots were blown out at home by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Prescott now has just 5 touchdown passes compared to 4 interceptions in five games. The Cowboys are 3-2.

There were some questions about Prescott’s future with the Cowboys heading into the season. Owner Jerry Jones had a pretty clear response to that chatter, but we know how quickly things change in the NFL. Prescott is going to have to play a lot better going forward than he did on Sunday night.