Doug Marrone fired by Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will almost certainly begin a new era with Trevor Lawrence as their quarterback next season, and they are making a change at head coach as well.

The Jaguars announced on Monday that they have parted ways with Doug Marrone. Owner Shad Khan issued a statement thanking the coach for his six seasons with the franchise.

There was always a good chance that Marrone would be fired, especially with the Jaguars also searching for a new general manager. The question now is whether they will make the biggest splash of the offseason.

Urban Meyer has been linked to the Jacksonville job, and one report made it seem like he is close to accepting it. That would obviously be a huge hire for the Jaguars.

Marrone, 56, finishes with a regular season record of 23-43 and playoff record of 2-1 in Jacksonville. The Jags only had one winning season under him, which was when they won the AFC South in 2017 and lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.