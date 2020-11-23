Doug Pederson raises possibility of using Jalen Hurts more

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to struggle on offense and questions grow about Carson Wentz’s future, coach Doug Pederson admitted it may be time to add some different looks.

Pederson said Monday that he would like to involve Hurts in the offense more after the rookie played just one snap Sunday.

“I think I can get him in the game a little bit more,” Pederson said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.

That could mean anything. Five snaps would be “a little bit more” than one, for instance. It’s at least an admission that the offense isn’t working right now and may require some different looks.

One thing that is clear: the possibility of Hurts replacing Wentz full-time is not on the table. Pederson has consistently resisted benching Wentz, and said so again on Sunday. Hurts may change the pace more, but this is still Wentz’s job right now.