Drake London drops big hint about Falcons’ new offense

The Atlanta Falcons have been as frustrating an offensive team as any over the last few years, but things may be very different in 2024.

New Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is installing a new offense in Atlanta, and early indications are it will be much more pass-heavy and run much faster. Wide receiver Drake London made that clear in a recent interview.

“It’s just the type of play style we’re trying to play,” London said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s official website. “It’s really, really fast. You got to be in condition. I think that speed is a killer in this game. If you have it, you can win a lot of things.”

The Falcons have speed to burn if they want to use it. In addition to London, they can call on Bijan Robinson, who was used rather frustratingly under the previous regime. Perhaps that is about to change.

The Falcons have also added an experienced quarterback in Kirk Cousins who can run this sort of system. They will be aiming to improve on last season’s 7-10 campaign.