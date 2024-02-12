Dre Greenlaw carted off after freak Achilles injury in Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered an incredibly unfortunate injury during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Greenlaw was carted off the field during the second quarter of the 49ers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The veteran linebacker suffered a non-contact injury as he was running onto the field following a San Francisco punt.

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Greenlaw immediately grabbed his leg in pain and could not put much pressure on it as he headed back to the sideline. He was carted to the locker room.

The 49ers quickly announced that Greenlaw had been ruled out for the game with an Achilles injury.

Greenlaw is one of the anchors of San Francisco’s defense. He made some big plays early in the Super Bowl, so it was brutal to see his day end with such a fluke accident.