Dre Kirkpatrick costs Cardinals with taunting penalty for scrapping with DK Metcalf

Dre Kirkpatrick was called for a costly personal foul penalty in the third quarter of Arizona’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

The Seahawks were leading 16-14 and had a 3rd-and-7 at the Arizona 37 midway through the third quarter. Tyler Lockett caught a pass from Russell Wilson but came up short of the first down marker. Kirkpatrick and DK Metcalf got into it after the play, and the players had to be separated.

Dre Kirkpatrick & DK Metcalf going at it lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/79QwUgYQsu — . (@FTBBurner11) November 20, 2020

Kirkpatrick was called for taunting, which gave Seattle a first down and the ball at the 17. Two plays later, they scored and increased their lead to 23-14.

Not only is it probably a bad idea to pick a fight with Metcalf, but Kirkpatrick’s penalty outright cost his team during a close divisional game. There is no excuse for making such a poor mental mistake.