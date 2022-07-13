Report: Drew Brees could land interesting new analyst job

Drew Brees may be about to win his breakup with NBC.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that Amazon Prime Video is eyeing the retired ex-Super Bowl MVP Brees for a potential “Quarterbacks Only” Megacast of “Thursday Night Football.” Though it is still in the idea stage, “Quarterbacks Only” would be an alternate telecast running for four-to-six weeks in support of Amazon’s primary “Thursday Night Football” stream, the report adds.

The 43-year-old Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season. He then went on to work for NBC Sports (most notably on the “Football Night in America” pregame show) before leaving the network this past May.

Amazon has already landed some heavy hitters for their “Thursday Night Football” coverage next season, including this longtime NBC personality. Now it looks like Brees could be the next one to defect to Jeff Bezos’ side.