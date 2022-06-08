NBC explains why Drew Brees will not return in 2022

NBC Sports has confirmed that Drew Brees will not be back with the network in 2022, though the suggestion is that the decision fell to Brees, not the network.

In a new interview, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua confirmed that Brees would not return to the network’s NFL or Notre Dame coverage. Bevacqua painted the decision as one made by Brees, with family time a significant consideration.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua told Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

Bevacqua had nothing but praise for Brees, and praised the former quarterback for being “unbelievably prepared” with the effort he put in. The NBC Sports chairman also said that even though Brees remains under contract with NBC, the network would allow him to work elsewhere if another opportunity presented itself.

Brees had suggested the door was not closed for him at NBC in a tweet last month, though he also used that tweet to suggest that he could make an unlikely NFL comeback in 2022.

Reports emerged last month that NBC decided to part ways with Brees after network executives were generally unimpressed with his on-air performance. Bevacqua is certainly not saying that here, though it’s entirely possible, if not likely, that he’s just covering for Brees out of respect for him.