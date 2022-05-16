Drew Brees hints at NFL comeback with tweets

Reports emerged Sunday suggesting that Drew Brees would not return to NBC for a second season of television work. That was already intriguing enough, but the former New Orleans Saints quarterback stoked speculation with his own comments on the situation.

Brees sent a pair of tweets Sunday night addressing his future and hinting at a potential NFL comeback. The ex-quarterback said he was “undecided” on his plans for the fall and left the door open to returning to NBC, as well as focusing on coaching his kids or philanthropic work. Most notably, however, Brees wrote that he “may play football again,” and paired that with a tweet musing about how several high-profile additions to the Saints’ roster make him “want to come back and play again.”

Man..signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players! https://t.co/ARvwQbnPUU — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

It’s anyone’s guess how seriously Brees is actually contemplating an NFL comeback, but he’s pretty explicit about the prospect. Even putting the thought out there publicly is notable, especially on his social media accounts where he can control the message he wants to send. In other words, it can’t be construed as an accident or speculation being taken out of context.

A report earlier Sunday said Brees was leaving NBC because there was no route for him to do live games and that NBC executives had cooled on him. Brees’ tweets will probably generate a theory that he decided to leave in order to focus on a possible comeback.

The Saints did reportedly reach out to Brees late last season about a return while the organization was in the midst of an injury crisis at quarterback. Brees declined at the time, but the answer could be different with the prospect of a full offseason of preparation.