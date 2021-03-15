Drew Brees’ new role with NBC revealed

Drew Brees has had his post-retirement plans set for some time now, but we now know specifically what the former New Orleans Saints quarterback will be doing for NBC.

According to Tyler James of the South Bend Tribune, Brees will replace Tony Dungy as the analyst for Notre Dame’s home football games on NBC. Brees will work alongside Mike Tirico in that role. In addition, Brees will be part of the network’s “Football Night in America” studio show, and will also contribute to coverage of the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

Dungy will remain with NBC and return to a full-time NFL studio role.

Brees has had his NBC career lined up for quite a while. It’s not clear if NBC will keep adding to his responsibilities once he has a year or two of work under his belt.

Brees has no connection to Notre Dame, though he did attend nearby Purdue. Notably, the two schools are slated to play each other on Sept. 18.