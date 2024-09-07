Drew Brees doubles down on his NFL broadcasting claim

Drew Brees remains adamant that he would be an outstanding NFL broadcaster if he only got the opportunity.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback doubled down on his claim that he would be “the absolute best” at broadcasting if he got a chance to call games. Brees was largely limited to studio work in his lone season at NBC in 2021, a role he feels was a poor fit for him.

“I think I could be the absolute best at it, if given the opportunity,” Brees said on Friday’s episode of FOS Today, via Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports. “I valued my time at NBC so much, for that year after I played, I spent most of that time in-studio on Sunday Night Football, having to work with some incredible people. But I didn’t really get the chance to broadcast NFL games. And that’s what I feel like I’m most qualified to do. That’s what I feel like I’m most passionate about. And certainly where my knowledge base lies, right? Telling the story of the game, getting you inside the huddle, getting you inside the quarterback’s head, letting you know how we’re attacking this defense. That to me is something I’d love to do down the road when the time is right.”

Brees is correct that he did not get the chance to call many games. He did, however, get the chance to call a Raiders-Bengals playoff game for NBC, where he received overwhelmingly negative views. One could certainly argue that it isn’t fair for Brees to be judged on one performance, but NBC executives were said to have soured on him before they let him go.

The former Saints quarterback has long maintained he would be an elite broadcaster if given another chance. It remains to be seen if any network would be interested in him, however.