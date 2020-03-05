Drew Brees thinks he can play until 45, has no interest in leaving Saints

Drew Brees believes he has several more seasons of good football left in him and seems to be taking a similar career path to that of Tom Brady, but there’s one significant difference between the two future Hall of Famers.

While Brady is prepared to enter free agency and seems open to playing for another team, Brees has openly stated he will never leave the New Orleans Saints. He reiterated that during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Morning Show” on Thursday, noting that he has no interest in hearing what another team might have to offer. Brees also said he believes he can play until he’s 45, which is the mark Brady has been shooting for.

Brees said he’s year-to-year at this point, but he thinks he can play until he’s 45. Added there are other factors besides just football (family) when deciding to keep playing. https://t.co/W7rphQ8T6A — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 5, 2020

Like Brady, Brees is set to become a free agent in about two weeks. However, his decision to play in 2020 means he already has at least a verbal agreement in place with the Saints, as Brees said previously that he would retire before playing for another team besides New Orleans.

Perhaps projecting his own situation onto the one Brady is currently dealing with, Brees also said he cannot envision Brady actually leaving the New England Patriots.

Drew Brees on @TheGregHillShow says he doesn’t see Tom Brady leaving New England: “I love Tom Brady. … He’s a legend. I don’t see him going anywhere, but I can’t speak for him or anybody else.” Adds knowing his mentality it’s about winning and not money. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 5, 2020

Patriots fans may interpret Brees’ view of his own free agency as the 41-year-old showing more loyalty to fans in New Orleans than Brady is to fans in New England, but loyalty is a two-way street. It’s entirely possible — if not probable — that the Patriots are taking a much more business-like approach with Brady than the Saints are with Brees. The Saints seem to have the “we’ll get it done one way or the other” mindset, while the conversation Brady had with Bill Belichick recently is said to have featured a much different tone.