Drew Brees has interesting quote about playing ahead of NFL Playoffs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is at the tail end of his career, but he offered up an interesting quote about his mindset ahead of the team’s playoff opener.

The Saints will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, with Brees under center for what will be his 16th playoff game with the team. Interestingly, he said he won’t be playing for himself, but for the team and organization.

Brees says he didn't come back for himself this season. Says he came back for the city and the organization. "That's why I'm here." — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 6, 2021

Nobody should read much into Brees’ future plans based on this. That said, he did briefly ponder retirement last offseason, and he’s made some other remarks that indicate he’ll probably think about it again once this season ends. The dream would be to go out on top, and the Saints are certainly one of the teams best positioned to do that.

The 41-year-old Brees has continued his remarkable statistical output in 2020, throwing 24 touchdown passes in only 12 games.