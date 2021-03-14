Drew Brees makes retirement official with awesome video announcement

Drew Brees officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, and the New Orleans Saints legend came up with an incredibly fitting way to deliver the news.

Brees shared a video on Instagram that featured his four kids telling everyone their dad is hanging up the cleats. The Brees children happily said “our dad is finally gonna retire so he can spend more time with us!”

When you see that video, it’s easy to understand why Brees is walking away from playing. He would probably still be able to win with the right supporting cast, but he’s 42, has won a Super Bowl and is a lock for the Hall of Fame. No one can blame him for wanting to be around his family more.

A recent report made it seem like Brees was having second thoughts, but we doubt that was ever the case.

Brees officially finishes his career as the NFL’s passing yardage leader with 80,358, though Tom Brady will almost certainly pass him next season. His 571 touchdown passes rank second all time behind Brady.