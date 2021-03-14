People close to Drew Brees unsure of his plans?

NFL free agency is set to begin soon, and Drew Brees still has not yet announced a decision about his future. The expectation for at least a year has been that Brees would retire, but he has not officially done so.

According to one report, even some close to Brees are unsure of the quarterback’s plans.

“There’s still a little wiggle room because nothing is yet official,” reporter Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN Saturday. “Even some people close to him don’t know the full story. Drew Brees wants to win another Super Bowl, so nothing can be off the table. But he’s reworked that deal to be owed $1 million in base salary. That suggested Brees and the Saints have decided to move on.”

Fowler also reported that the Saints are acting as if Brees will not be back.

“Right now, the Saints are working independent from Brees. They’re trying to clean up their salary cap … and they do want to re-sign Jameis Winston. He’s a guy that they’ve talked to privately and publicly about that fact.”

Brees turned some heads with a workout video that went viral a few weeks ago (see it here). That prompted some talk about a comeback.

Brees just turned 42 years old and was beat up last season, though he did play pretty well. Reworking his contract to help New Orleans was a sign about his plans. But the lack of an official announcement still has some unsure.

Here is the best explanation so far for why he has not yet officially retired.

