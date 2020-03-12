Drew Brees likely to give Saints hometown discount

Drew Brees has made it clear for months that he has no intention of playing for any team other than the New Orleans Saints, so it should come as no surprise that he is open to taking a hometown discount with his next deal.

Brees, who is set to become a free agent, has not yet signed a new contract with the Saints. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the 41-year-old quarterback is not expected to command “top dollar,” which should give New Orleans the flexibility to sign another top free agent this offseason.

From NFL Now: #Saints QB Drew Brees made it clear he's not leaving New Orleans, and it sounds like he won't demand top dollar this time, either. The approach may help his team sign an additional free agent. pic.twitter.com/35TwJpZoMJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2020

Brees recently said he believes he can play several more seasons, so he may sign a multi-year deal with the Saints that allows the team to spread his cap hit out more. Brees knew he wouldn’t have much leverage in contract talks after he publicly admitted that he won’t play for any team other than the Saints, but he’s obviously at a point in his career where he doesn’t care.

Tom Brady is another top QB who has taken less money throughout his career, and that has allowed the Patriots to win multiple championships. Brees is hoping for the same result in 2020 and potentially beyond.