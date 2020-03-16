Drew Brees, Saints close to finalizing contract

Drew Brees announced last month that he would be returning for the 2020 NFL season. A report last week said he would also likely be giving the New Orleans Saints a hometown discount. And it sounds like a deal between the sides is coming soon.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported on Monday night that Brees and the Saints are close to finalizing a deal.

Brees is 41 and still at the top of his game. Though he missed five games last season after suffering a thumb injury in Week 2, he still passed for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also completed 74.4 percent of his passes, which was the second-highest mark of his career.

Brees returning means the Saints will be losing Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, but New Orleans is likely to retain Taysom Hill, who got a first-round tender. Brees did not play well in a home playoff loss to the Vikings last season. Two seasons ago, the team was on the verge of a Super Bowl berth until the notorious bad call killed them.