Monday, March 16, 2020

Drew Brees, Saints close to finalizing contract

March 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Drew Brees

Drew Brees announced last month that he would be returning for the 2020 NFL season. A report last week said he would also likely be giving the New Orleans Saints a hometown discount. And it sounds like a deal between the sides is coming soon.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported on Monday night that Brees and the Saints are close to finalizing a deal.

Brees is 41 and still at the top of his game. Though he missed five games last season after suffering a thumb injury in Week 2, he still passed for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also completed 74.4 percent of his passes, which was the second-highest mark of his career.

Brees returning means the Saints will be losing Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, but New Orleans is likely to retain Taysom Hill, who got a first-round tender. Brees did not play well in a home playoff loss to the Vikings last season. Two seasons ago, the team was on the verge of a Super Bowl berth until the notorious bad call killed them.


