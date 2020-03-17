pixel 1
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Drew Brees signs two-year, $50 million deal with Saints

March 17, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Drew Brees

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints already had a handshake agreement in place for a contract after Brees announced he will continue playing in 2020, and there is now an official deal.

Brees and the Saints have agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Brees probably could have landed a contract from another team worth at least $30 million per year, but he never cared about having leverage or earning top dollar. He obviously loves the situation he has in New Orleans, and he made it clear from the start that he would either play for the Saints in 2020 or retire.

Brees turned 41 in January, but he continued to play at a high level last season. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions despite missing five games with a thumb injury.


