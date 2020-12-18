Drew Brees to start against Chiefs on Sunday

Drew Brees has missed four games with a rib injury he suffered in Week 10, but the star quarterback is finally ready to return to the starting lineup.

Brees will start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints were determined to not bring Brees back until he was 100 percent healthy. The 41-year-old was dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder in addition to multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung. His return on Sunday would seemingly indicate that he has suffered no setbacks over the past month.

Taysom Hill played well as the starting quarterback over the past four weeks, but the Saints saw their winning streak end at nine games with a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Hill threw an interception in that game but also completed 28-of-38 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

While a lot has been made about Hill’s future with the Saints, head coach Sean Payton clearly feels a healthy Brees is the best option for the team.