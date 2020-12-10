Saints reportedly confident Taysom Hill is their QB of future

The New Orleans Saints have won all three games that Taysom Hill has started this season, and that has apparently gone a long way toward the quarterback solidifying his future with the franchise.

Hill will start his fourth straight game on Sunday when the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Drew Brees is eligible to return from injured reserve, but he is still making his way back from a rib injury. However, Sean Payton may be taking his time getting Brees back into the lineup because of the way Hill has played.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, Hill’s play over the last three games “only bolstered the confidence internally that he is the eventual heir apparent to Drew Brees’ job.” That was thought to be the plan when the Saints signed Hill to a two-year, $21 million extension last offseason, and Payton feels his confidence in the multi-tool athlete has been validated.

Hill has never been known for his passing ability, but Payton loves the versatility he brings to the Saints’ offense. The former BYU star has completed an impressive 71.6 percent of his passes this season. He’s also averaged 5.3 yards per carry, which is why he’s capable of creating problems for defenses. Of course, many are skeptical that Hill will continue to be effective after teams have enough film on him.

Some Saints players reportedly felt that Hill should not have be given the starting job after Brees went down, but the results have certainly been positive. With Brees likely to retire after the season, it will be interesting to see how Payton handles the situation down the stretch.