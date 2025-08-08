Drew Brees makes another bold claim about his NFL broadcasting career

Drew Brees is not going to stop tooting his own horn until he lands a full-time NFL broadcasting job.

Brees recently landed a gig as a game analyst for one of the two Christmas Day NFL games that are being streamed live on Netflix this year. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback confirmed the news during an interview with “The Dan Patrick Show” on Friday, though Brees said he is unsure if he will be calling the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game or Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings matchup.

Brees worked as an analyst for NBC in 2021. He was initially viewed as a potential successor to Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football,” but he quickly fizzled out with the network. Brees was largely limited to studio work, though he did call some Notre Dame games and select NFL games alongside Mike Tirico.

On Friday, Brees told Patrick that he is bothered by the perception that he “failed at being a broadcaster.” He spoke about how he was not given many opportunities and once again reiterated a bold claim he previously made — that he would be arguably the top game analyst in the NFL if given an opportunity.

“Even as I look at the landscape right now … man, I have so much respect for a lot of guys in the booth right now, but I’d step in the booth right now and be a top-three guy, without question. And then you give me a few years and I could be the best,” Brees said confidently. “I love the game. I love talking about the game. I feel like I have an insight into the game that’s pretty unique given my playing experience. I see the game a totally different way. I process it a different way. Even as I watch games now and I just kind of listen to the commentary and this and that, what I’m seeing, I just feel like there’s so much more to add.”

Brees said he retained all of the “coaching” he received from Tirico, Tony Dungy and others during the Super Bowl champion’s brief tenure with NBC. He also addressed reports that have claimed NBC wanted to part ways with him.

“I departed because I wanted to spend more time with my kids on the weekends coaching ball,” Brees said. “Unfortunately, the schedule didn’t work out having to fly to Connecticut every week and also doing the Notre Dame games. It was my decision to step away from NBC, it was not theirs. They wanted me back. I felt like I had a great relationship with them during that time.”

Many people found it easy to believe that Brees was pushed out by NBC after the 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback called a playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, as it did not go well for him.

If Brees believes he would be a top-three analyst at worst, that means he is confident he could do a better job than at least two of NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, CBS’ Tony Romo, FOX’s Tom Brady, ESPN’s Troy Aikman or Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit. Those are the analysts who call weekly NFL games with major networks and streaming services.

Brees would likely have a full-time gig if studio and streaming executives agreed with his claim, which Brees has now made multiple times. For this season, the 46-year-old will have to focus on knocking it out of the park with his Netflix assignment.