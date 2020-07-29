Drew Brees trying to break finger-licking habit because of coronavirus

Most NFL quarterbacks lick their fingers at some point during a game to help get a better grip on the football, but Drew Brees seems to do it more often than others. The New Orleans Saints star is trying to break that habit heading into 2020.

Brees licks his throwing hand before every snap, sometimes more than once. He told ESPN’s Mike Triplett that he is hoping to cut back on it this season, but it’s something that has become second nature.

“The whole point is to help give your hands a little tackiness so you get better grip on the ball,” Brees said. “I’ve actually been thinking about it a lot lately as I’ve started throwing again. Trying to avoid it, but it has been so habitual for so long. You don’t realize how much you touch your face and lick your fingers until COVID hit.”

Brees said he had no idea he licked his fingers so much, but he started taking note of it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pitchers also lick their fingers to get a better grip on the ball, and Major League Baseball has prohibited that this season and tried to give players an alternative. The NFL could explore similar ideas, though it seems highly unlikely that they will be enforced.