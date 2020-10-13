 Skip to main content
Drew Brees being called ‘washed’ as observers speculate about Jameis Winston

October 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Drew Brees

Drew Brees on Monday continued his downward trend this season, which led to negative commentary on social media.

The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback typically lights it up on “Monday Night Football,” but was struggling at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was 7/15 for 43 yards and an interception through the first 28 minutes of Monday night’s game. After an overthrow led to his first interception, many fans watching the game said Brees was “washed up.”

Then there were people bringing attention to backup Jameis Winston.

Of course, right after everyone started mocking Brees, he led a touchdown drive and went 5/6.

Brees isn’t as good as he used to be, but maybe he’s not quite as bad as some were making it seem. But even he seems to be recognizing his limitations this year.

