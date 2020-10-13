Drew Brees being called ‘washed’ as observers speculate about Jameis Winston

Drew Brees on Monday continued his downward trend this season, which led to negative commentary on social media.

The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback typically lights it up on “Monday Night Football,” but was struggling at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was 7/15 for 43 yards and an interception through the first 28 minutes of Monday night’s game. After an overthrow led to his first interception, many fans watching the game said Brees was “washed up.”

Drew Brees Washed Status – Extremely — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 13, 2020

Drew Brees is reminding me of Peyton Manning in his last season. Just can't do the things physically that he's done throughout his career. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 13, 2020

The Saints are a prime example of “Your window is never open for as long as you think it will” — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 13, 2020

Brees watching that INT pic.twitter.com/6RGBgJi69L — Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) October 13, 2020

Then there were people bringing attention to backup Jameis Winston.

Is it time for the Jameis Winston era in N.O.? pic.twitter.com/kdC90hCVJP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2020

Of course, right after everyone started mocking Brees, he led a touchdown drive and went 5/6.

Brees isn’t as good as he used to be, but maybe he’s not quite as bad as some were making it seem. But even he seems to be recognizing his limitations this year.