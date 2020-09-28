Drew Brees is not throwing deep passes this season

Drew Brees put up nice statistics in his New Orleans Saints’ 37-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Brees went 29/36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns. But there was one thing noticeably missing from his game: the deep ball.

As Saints reporter Jeff Nowak pointed out, Brees did not attempt a pass over 20 yards in Week 3. He attempted two such passes in Week 1 and only one in Week 2.

Even for Drew Brees this is insane. After attempting only two passes 20-plus yards downfield in Week 1, he attempted just one in Week 2. Tonight vs. Packers: ZERO You can't criticize his arm strength if he doesn't show it. And that's honestly the biggest problem. #Saints pic.twitter.com/kRqGM32Sr2 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 28, 2020

Some of that could be due to Michael Thomas being out with an ankle injury, but it’s hard not to think that diminishing arm strength is part of the reason for this.

Brees is 41 and could be ready to retire after the season. He did not look like his usual, accurate self in the team’s Week 2 loss at Las Vegas. Against the Packers, he didn’t try to go deep.

Of course, none of this is to say Brees is to blame for the team’s loss to the Packers. A big turning point was Taysom Hill’s lost fumble in the fourth quarter. The Saints’ defense could barely stop the Packers, which scored on seven of their nine possessions.

New Orleans’ defense needs improvement, and the team better think about throwing beyond 20 yards as well.