Drew Lock apologizes in light of Broncos’ QB situation

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock apologized Sunday after the entire Broncos’ QB room was forced out of the game due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Lock, along with Blake Bortles and Brett Rypien, were forced to sit out Sunday’s game due to contact with fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19. The other three quarterbacks spent time around Driskel during the week while not wearing masks, which was the key factor.

Lock issued an apology, calling the lack of masking “an honest mistake.”

The situation forced the Broncos to look into taking some drastic action to find a quarterback. Ultimately, they’re going to have to sort it out with someone already on the roster.