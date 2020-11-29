Report: Broncos wanted to start assistant coach Rob Calabrese at QB

The Denver Broncos are dealing with an unprecedented obstacle after all four of their quarterbacks were ruled ineligible to play this week. The team has decided to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton against the New Orleans Saints, but they would have rather had a member of their coaching staff under center.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Broncos wanted offensive quality control coach Rob Calabrese to start against New Orleans. They felt Calabrese, a former college quarterback who last played at UCF in 2012, had enough familiarity with the team’s offense to run it. The NFL denied the request, however.

According to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver, the Broncos also inquired about the possibility of having offensive quality control coach Justin Rascati added to their roster. Both requests were denied due to a league rule that prevents teams from stashing potential players on their coaching staff.

Hinton began his college career playing quarterback for three seasons at Wake Forest before switching to wide receiver as a senior. He went 133/251 (53.0 percent) for 1,504 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions at Wake Forest.

The Broncos have repeatedly asked the NFL to postpone their game against the Saints, but Roger Goodell denied the request. All four of their quarterbacks were ruled ineligible after Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 and it was learned that the three others — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — sat in a room with Driskel while not wearing masks.

Some Broncos players have taken to social media to blast the NFL over the situation.