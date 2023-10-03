Drew Lock enters game after Geno Smith suffers knee injury

Drew Lock stepped in to play quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks during the team’s Monday night game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. after Geno Smith suffered a knee injury.

Seattle had a 2nd-and-11 at their 37 five minutes into the second quarter. Smith caught his own pass and tried running with the ball. He was tackled by Isaiah Simmons near the sideline and brought down awkwardly on his right leg.

Geno Smith showed his frustration after Isaiah Simmons tackled him on the sideline 😳#SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/d0trgckmkc — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Smith talked some trash to the Giants’ defense and remained in the game for third down. He threw an incomplete pass and then the Seahawks punted.

Smith then headed into the medical tent on the sidelines and later left the field to get examined. When the Seahawks got the ball back, Lock was in as the team’s quarterback.

The Seahawks listed Smith as questionable to return due to his knee.

.@Seahawks injury update: QB Geno Smith is Questionable (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 3, 2023

Smith was 9/11 for 67 yards and a touchdown before exiting with his team up 7-0. Lock entered and threw his first ever pass for Seattle in a regular-season game despite being in his second season with the team.