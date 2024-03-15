Drew Lock responds to talk of him taking Daniel Jones’ job

The New York Giants signed a veteran quarterback this week, which led to even more speculation that they have lost faith in Daniel Jones heading into the 2024 season. That is reportedly not the case, however.

Drew Lock agreed to a 1-year deal with the Giants on Tuesday that will pay him $5 million fully guaranteed. Lock chose the Giants over re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

In an interview with 710 Seattle Sports Radio on Thursday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke about why the team did not bring Lock back. Schneider claimed the Giants “basically sold (Lock) on the opportunity to compete to be the starter.” The GM said the Giants pitched Lock on the potential of having the type of year that Baker Mayfield had with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

Schneider’s comments took a lot of people by surprise, mainly because the Giants owe Daniel Jones $35.5 million in guaranteed money for next season. If New York is planning to pay Jones that much to sit on the bench, surely it would be for a quarterback with more potential than Lock, right?

Lock was asked on Friday if he has been given the impression that he is walking into an open competition. He said it has been made very clear to him that Jones is the Giants’ starter.

“Daniel Jones is the starter of this team. That’s been conveyed to me,” Lock said.

That meshes with what Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported on Friday, which is that the Giants made it clear to Lock that he will fill the role of a traditional backup quarterback.

The Seahawks wanted Lock back, so perhaps Schneider felt he needed to come up with a way to address why he let a player who is familiar with the system walk over $5 million. Either way, it sounds like the Giants are planning to give Jones at least one more shot to be their starter.