Kyler Murray trolls Tiki Barber after Hollywood Brown leaves Cardinals

Tiki Barber has faced a lot of criticism over the strong reaction he had to Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants, and Kyler Murray is the latest to take a shot at the former running back.

Barber said earlier this offseason that Barkley would be hated forever in New York if Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. That is exactly what happened, and Barber doubled down by saying Barkley is “dead to us,” meaning Giants fans. You can see the video of Barber’s comments here.

On Thursday, former Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown signed a 1-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that will be worth up to $11 million. Murray reacted to the big news by trolling Barber.

Murray first shared a post that featured a famous clip from the movie “300,” where King Leonidas delivers a message to Ephialtes of Trachis after Ephialtes betrayed the Spartan army. Murray wrote “you’re dead to us” and “you’re dead to me.”

You’re dead to us @Primetime_jet! Good luck, you’re dead to me. pic.twitter.com/hHOefKYvSK — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Murray then shared a Marvel-themed meme that featured a photo of him and Brown celebrating together at Oklahoma.

Murray and Brown were teammates at Oklahoma and then reunited in the NFL when the Cardinals acquired Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2022 season. Murray missed more than half of Arizona’s games in the two seasons that Brown played for the team, so the two never really established the same chemistry that they had with the Sooners.

With Brown now gone, the Cardinals’ wide receiver depth chart is looking quite suspect. The good news for Murray is that Arizona has the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so they have a great chance to land Marvin Harrison Jr.

As for Barber, Barkley does not seem all that concerned about hurting anyone’s feelings. Barkley is from Pennsylvania and should have a much better chance to contend for a Super Bowl in Philly. Barber is just going to have to get over it.