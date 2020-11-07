Drew Lock has funny response to Colin Cowherd criticism

Drew Lock had a funny response to criticism he received from Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd provided some commentary on the status of the Chargers and Broncos related to the quarterback position when watching their game last week.

“Watching Justin Herbert & Drew Lock on the same field today — can’t give John Elway much confidence going forward,” Cowherd tweeted.

The Chargers proceeded to collapse as usual, while Lock threw three straight touchdown passes to win the game.

The FS1 host decided he disliked Lock and picked on the quarterback for dancing after the game-winning touchdown (here’s video of Lock dancing).

“We have a new cool guy. I was right on [Johnny] Manziel, I was right on Baker [Mayfield], I was right on Cam [Newton], I was right on Jameis Winston,” Cowherd said. “Too silly, show-boat, too cool. I was right. 4-for-4. Bring your argument on. Here’s number five. I’m not into Drew Lock. Cool dancing. Win more games, Cub Scout. Win more games.”

Lock was asked about Cowherd’s criticism on Thursday and had a great response.

“Truthfully, I feel like the person — if not other people … might not be able to dance as well,” Lock joked in response.

There isn’t much of a better way to respond to a talking head.

Lock is in his second season as Denver’s quarterback after being drafted in the second round in 2019. He has passed for 927 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

