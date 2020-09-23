 Skip to main content
Report: Drew Lock could return ahead of injury timetable

September 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos are taking an optimistic view about Drew Lock’s injury timetable.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Broncos are not placing Lock on injured reserve. The team feels there is a chance that he could miss fewer than three games, though a longer timetable remains possible.

The officially stated timeline on Lock was 2-to-6 weeks. The Broncos are definitely holding out hope that they can get Lock back in two.

Lock suffered a rotator cuff strain Sunday against Pittsburgh. The injury is significant enough that the Broncos brought in another quarterback to cover for their second-year starter.

