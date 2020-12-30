Dwayne Haskins, agent David Mulugheta part ways

Dwayne Haskins is hoping for a fresh start in the NFL after he was waived by Washington this week, and the former first-round pick will also be hiring new representation.

Haskins and his agent David Mulugheta have terminated their relationship, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

When it became clear earlier this season that Haskins was in danger of losing his starting job, Mulugheta took to Twitter to defend his client. He made a series of excuses for Haskins and said too much responsibility was being placed on the quarterback’s shoulders.

Mulugheta has not spoken on Haskins’ behalf publicly as of late, even after Haskins was stripped of his captain role for violating COVID-19 protocols and benched for poor play in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. The agent did, however, fire back at Booger McFarland after the ESPN analyst called out Haskins.

“Now @ESPNBooger show me the time you made similar comments & generalizations about white players when one of them had issues transitioning from college to the pros. Or do we only generalize when we speak about black players but remember whites players are individuals,” Mulugheta tweeted on Tuesday.

Haskins may simply be looking for a clean slate after a nightmare start to his NFL career. Believe it or not, he has already reportedly received interest from one team.