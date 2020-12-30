Report: Dwayne Haskins already receiving interest from this team

Dwayne Haskins may have blown his chance with the team that drafted him in the first round, but it sounds like the quarterback’s days of playing in the NFL are far from over.

Haskins has already received interest from several NFL teams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. One of those teams is the Carolina Panthers.

It is unlikely that Haskins will sign with a team before the end of the 2020 season, but the fact that teams have inquired is obviously a good sign.

Haskins was waived by Washington this week after he was benched again for poor play. The former Ohio State star was also fined by the team twice for violating COVID-19 protocols and stripped of his captainship for his latest off-field blunder.

Though he is 23 and has undeniable talent, it sounds like Haskins had some serious work ethic issues during his brief time in Washington. Any team that signs him would likely bring him in as a backup, at which point he would have to prove he has learned from his mistakes. If Haskins can do that, there’s certainly plenty of time to revive his career.