Dwayne Haskins’ agent responds to talk of QB losing his job

The agent for Dwayne Haskins posted a response on Twitter to the talk about his client losing his starting job.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera hinted last week that Haskins’ starting job was in jeopardy. A report on Friday said that the Washington quarterback was even talked to by the coaching staff.

On Sunday, Washington lost 31-17 at home to Baltimore. Haskins went 32/45 for 314 yards. He rushed for one score.

His agent, David Mulugheta, vented on Twitter about the talk of his client losing the starting job. He listed all the reasons why Haskins should be given more of a chance.

Amazing this is the narrative coming out of DC. A young QB (10 starts total over 2 seasons) who is in a brand new system, with no off-season in said new system, a young OL, limited weapons on offense and only 3 games into the NFL season. Yet “he” is the one that must play well. https://t.co/6lAD0WGa2p — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) October 4, 2020

His argument about Haskins not being given much of a chance, especially in a new offense and with a new coach, is reasonable. But his last sentence makes little sense.

Is the agent suggesting Haskins should not be expected to play well? Haskins is the quarterback. The starting quarterback is always held to high expectations. That’s just the way it is.

Kyle Allen and Alex Smith are behind Haskins on the depth chart. We have our doubts about Allen being able to do much better. The big question is whether Smith is anywhere near his pre-leg injury form.