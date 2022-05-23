Results of Dwayne Haskins autopsy, toxicology report released

Dwayne Haskins was drinking “heavily” and had drugs in his system before he was hit by a truck and killed last month in Florida, according to medical examiner reports.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy report from Haskins’ death on Monday. The toxicology report states that Haskins’ blood-alcohol content was roughly three times the legal limit, which is .08 in Florida. One blood sample that was collected from Haskins showed that his BAC was .20 while another sample registered .24.

A Pittsburgh Steelers team official told the Medical Examiner’s Office that Haskins went to dinner the night he died with a friend or cousin. The representative said the two later went to a “club, possibly in Miami,” according to documents reviewed by David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

In addition to being under the influence of alcohol, Haskins also had ketamine and norktamine in his system. Those drugs are used as medical anesthetics but can also be used recreationally.

Haskins was “witnessed waving cars down on the shoulder” of I-595 before he was struck, the report states.

Investigators for the medical examiner’s office said a “female companion” was in Haskins’ car when he left it on the side of the road. Previous reports indicated the woman was intoxicated and passed out.

Haskins was less than a month away from his 25th birthday when he died. The former Rose Bowl MVP threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season with the Steelers.