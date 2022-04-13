New detail emerges in Dwayne Haskins’ death

Former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning at the age of 24 after being hit by a dump trick while walking on I-595 in South Florida.

Very little information has been released regarding the details surrounding Haskins’ death. Many are wondering what he was doing walking on the highway and why. We still do not have the answer, but FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater shared some new information about the matter.

On Tuesday, Slater reported that Haskins was with an inebriated woman who was passed out in the car at the scene. Slater also shared that Haskins’ vehicle was disabled.

NEW: Dwayne Haskins was traveling in a car with a drunk woman before he walked onto the expressway, multiple sources tell me. The woman was passed out in the disabled car at the scene. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 12, 2022

To give you an idea of the highway Haskins was trying to cross, WPLG shared a video of the crash site.

#BREAKING Steelers QB 24 year old Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a vehicle this morning in South Florida. @WPLGLocal10 reported on a dump truck hitting and killing a 24 year old pedestrian around 7 am on I-595 W at I-95. We are working to identify the person killed. pic.twitter.com/AgFFb9WJYY — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) April 9, 2022

Haskins’ family and loved ones, such as his wife, likely want answers in the case to help have some closure over the former quarterback’s death.

Haskins was less than a month away from his 25th birthday when he died. The former Rose Bowl MVP and first-round pick by Washington threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season

Photo: Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before he game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports