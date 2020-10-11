Dwayne Haskins bragged about his stats after loss?

Dwayne Haskins lost his starting job this week despite playing fairly well in a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and it’s fair to wonder if the way he carried himself after that game played a factor in the team’s decision.

Haskins completed 32-of-45 passes for 314 yards and had a season-best passer rating of 90.4 in the 31-17 loss to Baltimore. He did not have a touchdown pass or an interception but rushed for a touchdown. According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, Haskins was overheard by teammates after the game bragging about his personal stat line.

Paulsen was also told that Haskins annoyed some teammates by acting “playful” after a loss.

“I know some people were bothered,” Paulsen said. “I was not for the record, because this just happens. But like he was super playful. He was having a good time with Robert Griffin and hopping around, and they had just lost the game.

“And this happens, to me, all the time. Like you see this a lot, so I took nothing out of it. But I know some people were like, ‘Why is he so happy? They just lost to the Ravens.’ Well, apparently in the locker room, he’s heard by players talking about his stat line and that he threw for 300 yards.”

There were reports heading into last week’s game that Haskins was in danger of losing his starting job. The way he carried himself after the loss was said to be the final straw for head coach Ron Rivera before he benched Haskins for Kyle Allen.

Haskins’ agent took to Twitter last week to vent about the talk of the former Ohio State star being benched. That was before there were rumblings that Haskins irritated his teammates.

Haskins was inactive for Sunday’s game due to a stomach virus. The team asked him to stay home, though he tested negative for COVID-19.